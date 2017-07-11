The Latest: Sports doctor to fight molestation charges

(Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnast...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a Michigan sports doctor pleading guilty to child pornography, one of four criminal cases against Larry Nassar (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A lawyer for a Michigan sports doctor who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges says he will proceed to trial on separate criminal charges alleging he sexually assaulted nine girls.

Attorney Shannon Smith says Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty Tuesday in the child porn case to resolve three federal charges. Each carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Nassar faces three separate trials alleging that he molested a total of nine girls in the Lansing area. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nassar is also being sued by more than 100 women or girls over similar allegations. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

11:50 a.m.

This entry has been corrected to reflect that all three of the charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, not just two of the three.

7:30 a.m.

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It's separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

This story has been corrected to show each federal charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

