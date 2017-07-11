Minor injuries reported after apartment fire in Paducah

Several families in Paducah have been displaced after a fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the apartments at Elmwood Court just after 9 a.m. on July 11.

The building at 2309 S. 25th Street has fire damage.

The building behind it has smoke damage. We're told the people that live in that building will be able to return.

Each buildings has five apartments.

According to Paducah city spokeswoman Pam Spencer, a couple of people have minor injuries as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the families affected.

