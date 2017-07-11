Man suspected in multiple auto thefts cases called 'ringleader'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man believed to be involved in a string of auto thefts has been arrested.

Ariel R. Mayan, 19, of Louisville, is charged with 19 counts of theft by unlawful taking of an auto.

After being read his Miranda Rights, 7th Division detectives say Mayan gave then statements admitting to the thefts.

Mayan's arrest reports say the vehicles stolen included at a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $40,000 and three of the other vehicles were worth over $30,000 each. During his arraignment, prosecutors said the total value of the vehicles taken was more than $360,000.

In addition to the auto theft charges, Mayan is also facing four counts of theft by unlawful taking of contents from an auto, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of engaging in organized crime.

The arraignment court prosecutor said Mayan was the ringleader of the group and that the other four involved are juveniles. The Commonwealth also said one of the stolen cars was recovered with bullet holes in it and blood was found on the inside. The blood was tracked to a juvenile that had been shot.

