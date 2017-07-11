Google Fiber offering free t-shirts in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Google Fiber offering free t-shirts in Louisville

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google is celebrating Google Fiber's arrival in Louisville, and they want to help you celebrate too. 

Google is offering free t-shirts those who live where Google Fiber is being installed. 

The shirts say "Make the Internet" and the rest of the statement is customizable.

To qualify for a free t-shirt, click here to see if Google Fiber is available where you live. 

There is a limit to one shirt per household.

