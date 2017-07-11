Google Fiber offering free t-shirts in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google is celebrating Google Fiber's arrival in Louisville, and they want to help you celebrate too.

Google is offering free t-shirts those who live where Google Fiber is being installed.

The shirts say "Make the Internet" and the rest of the statement is customizable.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Summer camp promises increased grade levels for kids

+ Study shows relatives are most common offenders of mom-shaming

+ Donut shop owner to reopen business after being shot

To qualify for a free t-shirt, click here to see if Google Fiber is available where you live.

There is a limit to one shirt per household.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.