Couple arrested in online sex sting arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two people charged with soliciting a minor for sex have made their first court appearances.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Sex, drugs and children: Couple busted in the act

Stephanie Smith and Robert Mitchell, both of Elizabethtown, are both facing multiple charges after police say they arrived at an Eastern Jefferson County location to meet a minor for sex.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cops stop music video after seeing man with rifle

+ Man suspected in multiple auto thefts cases called 'ringleader'

+ Donut shop owner to reopen business after being shot

During their arraignment, Smith confirmed that she and Mitchell are engaged. The judge ordered Mitchell and Smith not to have contact with each other, minors, the internet or a computer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.