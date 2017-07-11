Southeast Christian Church Elizabethown campus sets date for cross raising ceremony

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church's newest campus is holding a cross raising ceremony and they're inviting WAVE Country to celebrate the milestone in construction with them.

The placement of the cross on the exterior of the building is an important part of the construction of the church and the occasion will be marked with words of dedication by Campus Pastor Michael Kast and a community prayer lead by Southeast Christian Church Senior Pastor Dave Stone.

“At each of our campuses the raising of the cross has been a milestone moment." said Kast. "It will be for the Elizabethtown Campus as well. The cross raising signifies not just the near completion of a construction project as the church is built, but more significantly it stands as the symbol of the risen Savior Jesus we serve. The Southeast Christian family is prayerfully anticipating working together with other churches in Hardin County to continue to good work God is already doing here.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Google Fiber offering free t-shirts in Louisville

+ Summer camp promises increased grade levels for kids

+ Donut shop owner to reopen business after being shot

There has not been an official opening date set for the Elizabethtown Campus.

Southeast Christian Church currently has five campus locations, Blankenbaker in Louisville, Indiana Campus, Crestwood Campus, LaGrange Campus and Southwest Campus.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.