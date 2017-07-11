Magicians arrive in Louisville for magic convention

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The who's who in the magic industry are in Louisville. The Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians are teaming up for a convention.

Over 1,200 magicians from around the world are in town. They're sharing their magic secrets, taking part in workshops, there's even a bazaar where folks at the convention can buy some really cool magic props.

The convention is a home coming celebration for Louisville's two most famous magicians: Mac King and Lance Burton. Burton's movie, Billy Topit Master Magician, is premiering Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center. The premier is open to everyone, tickets will be sold to the public to raise funds for local animal rescue charities.

It's no secret the internet has changed the magic industry, but magicians want the public to know, magic is not a dying industry. They're proof, they say, are hit shows like NBC's America's Got Talent.

"We have over 50 young magicians here, budding magicians age 7-17 who are now taking classes with us here to advance it forward," convention co-chairman Bruce Kelver said.

Young magicians like 19-year-old New Jersey native Neil Balanon is in Louisville this week, specifically for the magic convention.

"Here they teach theater presentation, how to actually present magic," Balanon said. "A lot of us turtle up and hide in our shell. Magic has helped me get out there more."

Everyone who performs magic will tell you they do it for same reason, the reaction from the crowd.

"Life is way to serious," magician Harry Allen said. "If you can escape the seriousness of life and laugh that's where it's all happening."

The convention runs through Saturday at the Galt House.

