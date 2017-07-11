Thieves go big, steal tiny home in Missouri

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - Thieves targeting a so-called tiny home in Missouri decided to go big - and steal the whole house.
The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2tEnHUK ) reports Missouri resident Lisa Stubblefield left the structure in a roped-off area in Springfield last week for the Food Truck Showdown. When she arrived for the festivities Saturday morning, it was gone.
Stubblefield says she's surprised someone targeted the building, which is 13 feet (4 meters) tall and looks like a small house, complete with a covered porch, but has no plumbing. It's designed to be a mobile clothing boutique.
Stubblefield's Facebook post about the theft was shared more than 5,000 times and eventually caught the attention of a woman in Pittsburg, Kansas, a town about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west. Police found the house there the next day.
No arrests have been made.
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com
