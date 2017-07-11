Breckinridge Co. man struck by lightning, dies on family vacation

A Breckinridge County man died after being struck by lightening on family vacation in Florida. (Source: Okaloosa Sheriff's Office)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WAVE) - A Breckinridge County man died while on a family vacation in Florida.

Florida police said Jeremy Harper, 35, of Cloverport died after being struck by lightning outside his tent Monday night at the Wilderness Landing Campground off Corduroy Road in Baker, Florida.

Police say Harper was camping with eight other family members when the accident happened. Six of those family members were children, ages ranging from 15-months-old to 13-years-old.

Police say they believe the lightning hit a tree beside Harper and it knocked him to the ground during a thunderstorm on Monday evening.

Harper was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

