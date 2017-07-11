Joe Gibbs Racing to replace Matt Kenseth with Erik Jones

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, Matt Kenseth talks to one of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway, in Richmond, Va. Kenseth said Friday, July 7, 2017,...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Matt Kenseth is out at Joe Gibbs Racing, which will replace the oldest fulltime driver in NASCAR's top series with rising star Erik Jones next season.

Kenseth is 45. Jones turned 21 in May.

The Jones promotion is part of a changing of the guard in NASCAR, which is seeing middle-aged drivers being replaced by future stars.

Kenseth is a stalwart in the series and a star for Toyota, which partnered with Kenseth when he joined Gibbs in 2013. He is 11th in the standings and in his 18th Cup season. He said last weekend there was no opportunity for him to return to Gibbs .

Jones is a Gibbs development driver and on a one-year loan to Furniture Row Racing. He's 14th in the Cup standings.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.