KYTC: Settlement of more than $3,000,000 reached in Eggners Ferry incident

50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
The petition has gained more than 400 signatures in protest of the clinic.More >>
The petition has gained more than 400 signatures in protest of the clinic.More >>
Police say the man was camping with eight other family members when he was struck by lightening.More >>
Police say the man was camping with eight other family members when he was struck by lightening.More >>
The who's who is the magic industry are in Louisville for a convention that the Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians have teamed up to put on.More >>
The who's who is the magic industry are in Louisville for a convention that the Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians have teamed up to put on.More >>
The daily lineups are set for this year's 15th annual Forecastle Festival.More >>
The daily lineups are set for this year's 15th annual Forecastle Festival.More >>