Owensboro Convention Center pier renamed after home grown brand

The pier at the Owensboro Convention Center received a new name on Tuesday and it's named after a home grown brand.

Take a look at the Kentucky Legend Pier, named after meat manufacturer Kentucky Legend. The brand is a division of Specialty Foods Group.

Sales and Marketing Vice President Ric Herrera cut the ribbon on Tuesday. According to Herrera, Kentucky Legend employs more than 600 people, but plans to expand its product line would raise that number.

"More jobs, more stability, so we can keep the company, which has been around since 1914, for another 100 plus years," explained Herrera. "And as we continue to do that, we will drive more and more dollars that we can invest back into the community as we sponsor events but also humanitarian efforts."

Herrera says some of those plans involve giving back to the community through organizations like Habitat for Humanity. The Kentucky Legend Pier is a popular location for events throughout the year, including performances during Friday After 5.

