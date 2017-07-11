City to offer free opioid education classes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville will be offering free opioid education classes in an effort to battle Louisville’s growing heroin epidemic.

"So while homicides tend to be the headline crime, there's more than double the amount of opioid overdoses,”said Mayor Greg Fischer. "Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental deaths in Jefferson County."

Fischer announced that the Department of Public Health and Wellness will host a “Heroin Hurts Louisville: What can we do” course at the Louisville Free Public Library. The class is Tuesday at 6:30 and free and open to the public. Registration is required but the courses are complete free.

Recovering heroin addict Josh Vicari is now a recovery advocate and said he’s excited the courses may help educate friends and family who are having a difficult time understanding addition.

“This is probably the best thing they could do," Vicari said. "These kind of classes is going to give you hopefully to try and understand why they do what they do."

Vicari said family and friends often don't understand how an addict fell into drugs and why they (the user) can't stop.

These classes are supposed to help you look for signs, or events that could lead someone to heavier drug use and taught by addiction experts who want you to bring your questions.

“"I'm really happy for that," Vicari said. "Hopefully it will give some people some insight about why addicts do what they do, even when they don't want to, and they do it.”

