Mitchell scores 37 for Jazz in Las Vegas NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV (WAVE) - Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and had eight steals in an 84-81 overtime loss to Memphis in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Mitchell, the 13th pick in last months NBA Draft out of the University of Louisville, was 10-24 from the field, including 3-10 from three. He hit 14-16 free throws.

"We like that he likes to defend," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "The competitor in him will allow him to play early in his career. I think he can do that. He's like any rookie, he's going to figure some things out. The one thing that surprised me, he's got great vision. He's making passes and making plays. One of the things about playing for Coach Pitino and Louisville is he knows how to play hard, and that translates."

Mitchell and the Jazz have at least two more games in Las Vegas this week.

