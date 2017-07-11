PJs encouraged at The Cereal Box

Some of the cereal that will be served at The Cereal Box. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Miles Jackson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's first cereal restaurant is set to open.



The Cereal Box, located on Baxter Avenue, will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday.



At the restaurant, customers can mix and match 20 different types of cereal with various flavors of milk and different toppings.

The Cereal Box will open at 7 a.m. The owner, Eric Richardson, is encouraging people to eat in their pajamas.

The restaurant is also accepting school supply donations that will be given to Jefferson County Public Schools, Bullitt County Public Schools and Maryhurst.

