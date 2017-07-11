Archie Miller is getting to know the Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - With Tom Crean out of the drivers seat up in Indiana, Archie Miller has now had over three months to get acquainted with his team.

"We're sort of reteaching everything. You're reteaching how you practice, you're reteaching the way you communicate in practice. Everything is new, so you have to take some time with that. Those guys who have been there, they have to pick it up quicker, and then they have to help teach the other guys who aren't getting there as fast," said Indiana head coach Archie Miller.



"Obviously it'd be different as far as philosophies and things like that but at the end of the day, it'll be about the same thing, which is winning games," guard Robert Johnson Jr. said.



One of the things Indiana lacked last year was team leadership.



"Not to single guys out, but I think if you look at a fifth kid like Colin (Hartman), you look at Rob's experience level, you watch Juwan (Morgan) going into his third year, not to single anybody out, but those three guys have been fantastic, with their voices," said Miller.



Juwan Morgan is ready to step into that role. "Personally I just have to take more responsibility and not just sit back and try to help from the side. I think I have to take initiative and actually put myself out there more," he said.

The Hoosiers are still finalizing their 2017-18 schedule, but they will visit UofL in the KFC YUM! Center on December 9.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)