Do you recognize them? Teens break into Bardstown cars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is looking for five or six teens connected to a series of car break-ins in the usually quiet Copper Fields subdivision.



“Lock your vehicles,” Assistant Sheriff Raymon Pineiroa said. “Don't make it easy access for them. As you see in the video he checks doors and as soon as he finds one that's unlocked he's taking his sweet time.”



“We came out here Sunday morning and we saw that stuff had been pulled out,” Matthew Keaney said. “(Things were) laying in the floor board, they had gone through the paperwork, trying to find anything of value.”



Nothing was stolen from Keaney, which seemed to be the case for about a dozen other neighbors.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Google Fiber offering free t-shirts in Louisville

+ Summer camp promises increased grade levels for kids

+ Study shows relatives are most common offenders of mom-shaming



The bulk of the break-ins happened on Alder Drive; even at homes clearly armed with surveillance cameras.



A homeowner on Alder Drive said his gun was taken and others had their weapons stolen as well.



“It scares me pretty bad what they could do with it if they get one,” Keaney said.



Keaney is no longer leaving anything to chance.



“Well until then I didn't lock anything, but now I make sure before we leave our windows are up and they are locked,” he said.



Police believe someone knows who the teens involved are.



“Just make sure you know where your teenagers are and what they're bringing home,” Pineiroa said.



Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.