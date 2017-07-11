Trial date set for man accused of attacking woman in parking garage

Trial date set for man accused of attacking woman in parking gar - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A trial date has been set for a man accused of attacking and trying to rob a woman in a parking garage next to Fourth Street Live!.

John Ganobcik, 28, will go on trial on Dec. 5 on charges of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping from the Jan. 26, 2016 incident.

The victim, Kristi McMains, had a gun and shot Ganobcik. Following the shooting McMains told her story in NRA campaign ads.

