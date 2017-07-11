Golden Alert issued for New Concord, KY man

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a man of New Concord, Kentucky.

Officials said John Daniel Webb, 81, is a white mail, standing 6 foot 4 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair, gray eyes, wears eye glasses and was last seen wearing a red and black button up shirt, insulated blue jeans and brown shoes.

According to officials, he is driving a tan, four door, 1998 Buick LaSabre with Kentucky Plate 009-DXY.

Webb may be headed to Nashville to see his wife in the hospital. Officials said he has medical issues and may be confused about his travels or location.

If you see him, you're asked to call authorities in the county he is in or at the Calloway County Sherriff's Office at 270-753-3151.

