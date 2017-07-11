Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.
Tamela Wilson's parents said doctors didn't initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
Charlie Gard's parents have been given a chance to submit new evidence showing why their terminally ill 11-month old son should receive experimental treatment in the U.S.
