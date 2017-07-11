Device gives peace of mind to parents of autistic children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In two days, an 8-year-old Louisville boy will be laid to rest.



Shalom Lawson was visiting family in Brownsburg, Indiana when he disappeared Friday setting off a massive search. He was found dead in a retention pond the next day.



Shalom had autism and was known to be non-verbal, making the search difficult. However, there is a tool that could help speed up the search for people who tend to wander.



It’s called Project Lifesaver. It’s a bracelet designed to emit frequencies that can be tracked up to five miles away. The device is made for elderly Alzheimer’s patients or children with autism who can easily slip away.



Monica Cooper is a mother of three who lives in Louisville. Her two older boys, Isaac and Ian, were diagnosed with autism at a young age. The boys play in their backyard that is fenced in.

“The reason it’s fenced in is because my one was bolting a lot, trying to run away,” Cooper said.



Bolting is an issue for many children who are on the autism spectrum.



Cooper said she’s constantly keeping an eye on the two boys’ whereabouts. Project Lifesaver is designed to fit right into the lives of children like Isaac and Ian. It’s a tracker than can be worn on the wrists or ankles for those who are prone to wandering.



“That transmitter will emit a unique frequency signal that is able to be tracked and located should that individual wander,” Kyrianna Hoffses, with Project Lifesaver, said.



Hoffses explained that through partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, the non-profit is able to ensure those who might slip away are found safe. For Cooper, it’s something that will let her stop her constant worrying.



“In the event that you get separated, whether you’re in your own neighborhood, in the amusement park or even at the fair, you’d have that peace of mind knowing where your child is at all times,” Cooper said.



Project Livesaver’s website can be found by clicking here.



You can utilize their map to see which local law enforcement agencies or fire departments are member agencies.



If you are not near a member agency, you can contact your local law enforcement agency to have them enroll in training.



