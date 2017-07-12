Cano homer powers AL to 2-1 All-Star win

MIAMI, FL (WAVE) - The American League made it five in a row, thanks to Robinson Cano.

The Mariners second baseman hit a leadoff home run in the 10th inning off of the Cubs Wade Davis for the winning margin in a 2-1 AL win.

It was the first extra inning All-Star game home run in 50 years. Tony Perez did it in 1967.

Cleveland's Andrew Miller struck out the Dodgers Cody Bellinger to end the game. Miller had walked Joey Votto of the Reds with two outs.

The all-time series is now even at 43-43-2. The American League gets the bragging rights, but the game no longer determines home field advantage for the World Series. The League ended that policy after 14 seasons. Home field for the Fall Classic will be determined by the best record among the two teams.

