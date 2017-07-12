Life-saving supplies sent from Louisville to Haiti - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Life-saving supplies sent from Louisville to Haiti

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Life-saving medical supplies are being sent from Louisville to a new children's hospital in Haiti.

The group Women's Global Cancer Alliance helped collect more than $100,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment that were loaded into a giant container on Tuesday.

Bob Hilgers, with Women’s Global Cancer Alliance, said, “This gives them really a good start in terms of coming up with the best medical care that they can provide under their set of circumstances.”

The group Supplies Overseas will help get the supplies to the hospital in Gonaives. The shipment that left Tuesday is expected to make it to the hospital by mid-August.

