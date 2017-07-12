Police: Mother walked in on man sexually assaulting daughter

The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man says he was lucky because the shark left right away.More >>
The man says he was lucky because the shark left right away.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A woman took an abused chihuahua into her home two months ago. Now that dog is coming to the rescue for his foster mom as she goes through chemotherapy.More >>
A woman took an abused chihuahua into her home two months ago. Now that dog is coming to the rescue for his foster mom as she goes through chemotherapy.More >>
A House measure released on Tuesday would fund more border patrol positions and help fund the president's wall.More >>
A House measure released on Tuesday would fund more border patrol positions and help fund the president's wall.More >>