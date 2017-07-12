Anderson Ferry business doubles following bridge project

The Anderson Ferry is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a boost in riders.

Owner Paul Anderson tells FOX19 NOW business has doubled since the start of the Brent Spence Bridge project.

Commuters to and from Cincinnati are well aware of the traffic headaches the project has caused in the area.

The lane closures on the bridge have forced drivers to find alternative routes over the Kentucky/Ohio state line, many using Interstate 275.

Other commuters are utilizing a National Landmark, the Anderson Ferry to cross the Ohio River.

For more information on hours, directions and tickets, visit: AndersonFerry.com

LOOK: All these folks riding the @AndersonFerry across the Ohio. No traffic here! We're riding live on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/zqfBI8Whyq — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) July 12, 2017

