Bardstown Police Department names new interim chief

Charles David Marksbury is the interim police chief for the city of Bardstown. (Source: Bardstown Police Department/Facebook)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The city of Bardstown has a new interim police chief.

Charles Marksbury was named to the position on Friday. He had served for 22 years before retiring in 2011.

According to a post on the Bardstown Police Department's Facebook page, Marksbury came back six months later as an evidence technician.

He has served the department for 28 years.

