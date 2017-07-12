VP Pence to talk health care in Lexington on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is stopping in Lexington on Wednesday to promote the GOP's push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Kentucky has become a battleground for the hot-button issue, with its two Republican senators at odds over the legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the bill, but U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said he won't vote for it in its current form.

A statement from the White House said Pence will participate in a listening session with small business leaders before he makes his remarks. The statement also said Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Brett Guthrie will attend.

Pence's visit comes just days after Sen. Bernie Sanders headlined a pro-Obamacare rally in northern Kentucky.

