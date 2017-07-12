Indiana drug suspect bit arresting officer, police say

Christopher Riddle is surrounded by officers in Indiana. (Source: Columbus Police Department/Facebook)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man bit a police officer during his arrest in Indiana.

Officers in Columbus found the man passed out in his car, surrounded by drug paraphernalia, a large knife and a baseball bat.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher Riddle bit one of the officers while they arrested him.

He faces charges of battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

