Lightning strike kills Kentucky man on Florida camping trip

A Kentucky man was killed by a lightning strike while camping in Florida. (Source; Okaloosa County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

(WAVE) - A Breckinridge County man camping in Florida died after lightning struck outside his tent.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office identified him as 35-year old Jeremy Harper, of Cloverport. It happened near Baker, Fla., about an hour north of Destin.

Deputies said Harper was with eight others in his family, including six children, when it happened Monday night.

It's believed lightning hit a tree beside him and knocked him to the ground.

No one else was hurt.

