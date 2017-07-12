St. Matthews Police Chief Norm Mayer announces retirement

Norm Mayer is retiring as St. Matthews' police chief. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After almost 30 years with the St. Matthews Police Department, the police chief is retiring.

Norm Mayer announced his retirement during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

He's been St. Matthews' chief since 1988.

Before that, he spent 27 years with the Louisville Division of Police.

Mayer is retiring at the end of the month.

