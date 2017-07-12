Dogs put down after killing 79-year-old Kentucky man

A man was killed by dogs in Whitley City, near the Tennessee border. (Source: WLEX TV)

(WAVE) - A 79-year-old man was killed in a dog attack.

It happened Tuesday morning in Whitley City. That's in McCreary County, near the Tennessee border.

When Kentucky State Plice reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby home, the video showed 79-year-old Vinson Tucker being attacked by several dogs.

A neighbor said Tucker was just trying to take care of business at a wrecking yard when the dogs attacked.

Police said the dogs were eventually located and put down.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.