Fire destroys vacant Covington home

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A vacant home was destroyed by a fire in Covington just after midnight Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the 300 block of West 34th Street.

No injuries are reported.

 Investigators have not determined a cause. 

