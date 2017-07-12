Arrest suspect kicked, headbutted 3 LMPD officers

Bradley Miller is accused of assaulting three LMPD officers on July 11. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man being placed under arrest picked up some new charges when he allegedly assaulted three police officers.

According to the arrest report for 21-year-old Bradley Miller, he "kicked (an) LMPD officer ... in (the) stomach and legs."

Miller the kicked and headbutted two other officers who responded to 3340 Taylor Boulevard on Tuesday morning. It's not stated in Miller's report what he did to prompt the presence of officers in the first place.

The report goes on to say Miller caused injuries to at least two of the officers.

He eventually admitted on tape to attacking the officers. Miller faces three counts of assault.

