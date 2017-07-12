Man chooses jail over a shelter home

Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
Not many people want to get arrested, but one man who did eventually got his wish.More >>
Not many people want to get arrested, but one man who did eventually got his wish.More >>
Bradley Miller is accused of assaulting three LMPD officers on July 11.More >>
Bradley Miller is accused of assaulting three LMPD officers on July 11.More >>
A 79-year-old man was killed in a dog attack.More >>
A 79-year-old man was killed in a dog attack.More >>