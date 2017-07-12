Man chooses jail over a shelter home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Not many people want to get arrested, but one man who did eventually got his wish.

Around 10:55 a.m. July 11, Christian Ramirez-Perez, 21, approached a Louisville Metro police officer at 7th and Jefferson and asked that he be taken to jail. The officer refused to arrest Ramirez-Perez and suggested that he walk to a nearby shelter instead.

Ramirez-Perez said he didn't want to go to a mission shelter, but wanted to go to jail. When he couldn't get arrested, Ramirez-Perez threatened to damage a vehicle but was talked out of it by the officer.

As Ramirez-Perez began to walk away, he turned back around and threw his phone at a car causing more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle. That led to Ramirez-Perez getting what he wanted.

Ramirez-Perez was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of criminal mischief, but has since been released from custody.

