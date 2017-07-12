Suspects charged in armed robberies in south Louisville will remain jailed

Robert Ray and Angela Chancellor were arrested after police said they robbed at least five people at their homes and a clerk at Circle K on Fegenbush Lane last month. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man and woman charged in a string of armed robberies will remain in jail with the same bond.

Robert Ray and Angela Chancellor were arrested after police said they robbed at least five people at their homes and a clerk at Circle K on Fegenbush Lane last month.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Ray was targeting older people, police said. He told investigators he committed the crimes to get money for his drug addiction. His arrest report states he made that admission after he was arrested Saturday.

Ray led police on a chase before crashing his vehicle in a PNC parking lot on Bardstown Road. Chancellor was with him during the chase, LMPD said.

Most of the robbery victims were between the ages of 64 and 90 and lived in Highview, Okolona, Fern Creek or Pleasure Ridge Park.

Ray and Chancellor were back in court on Wednesday. A bond reduction was requested by

On Wednesday, a judge denied Ray's bond reduction request, keeping it at $100,000. She also denied Chancellor's request for a property bond to be posted, and kept her bond at $20,000.

Ray's attorney also requested he be released on home incarceration. The judge denied that request as well. The commonwealth's attorney said Ray was on probation when he was arrested.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.