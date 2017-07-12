Vermont officials offer $100 bounty to find tree vandals

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Town officials in Vermont are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off of local trees in West Rutland.
The select board voted Monday to authorize a $100 reward. Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette tells the Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2tNce3u ) they don't have any concrete leads yet on who's responsible for the tree damage, but have received tips on Facebook.
Last year, the town planted a group of 200 trees on a local street. Someone started breaking branches - and in some cases tree trunks - in mid-June.
Goulette says the repeated vandalism has drawn a significant amount of anger in the community, triggering the board's decision to offer the reward. People with information on the perpetrators are asked to call the Rutland County Sheriff's Department
