Domestic shooting kills 3, sparks manhunt in Alabama

GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) - Police launched a search Wednesday for a Florida man who they believe shot and killed three relatives, including the ex-wife who claimed he had stalked and harassed her.

The shootings happened just weeks before the man is scheduled to go on trial on child sexual abuse charges in Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Santa Rosa County near Pensacola, Florida, was believed to be armed and dangerous, said Gardendale police, who urged residents of the community near Birmingham to stay inside for hours during the search.

Police Chief Mike Walker identified the dead as 50-year-old Dana Reeves Lever, Kenneth Lever's ex-wife; her sister, Bonnie Reeves Foshee, 65, and Bonnie Foshee's husband, 69-year-old Don Austin Foshee.

A judge issued an order in December telling Lever to stay away from Dana Lever and their daughter, a juvenile, after Dana Lever claimed he was stalking and harassing them, court records show.

Separately, Lever is scheduled to go on trial on sexual-abuse charges on Sept. 11 in York County, Pennsylvania, court records show.

Lever was arrested in 2015 on charges that he sexually molested a young girl for more than five years ending in August 2010, sometimes forcing a young boy to participate in the assaults, the records show. Lever has been free on bond awaiting a court date.

A hearing in the Alabama case is scheduled for July 26, a court docket showed.

Walker declined comment on court cases involving Lever.

Lever was believed to be driving a red Nissan Sentra rental car with a Georgia license plate, police said, and he could be headed to the Florida Panhandle.

