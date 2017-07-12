Child molestation charges filed against Rockport, IN man

ROCKPORT, IN (WAVE) - A Spencer County, Indiana man has been arrested on charges of child molestation.

Sgt. Philip Hensley of the Indiana State Police Jasper post, said the investigation was started May 15 after allegations of child molesting were presented by Holly's House, a child and adult victim advocacy center in Evansville. The complaint alleged that William Clark, 64, of Rockport, had inappropriately touched three children on May 7.

As a result of the ISP investigation, the case was presented to Spencer County Prosecutor's Office and a warrant was issued for Clark's on four felony counts of child molesting.

Clark was booked in the Spencer County Jail.

