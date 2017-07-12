Louisville woman accused of robbing, beating neighbor arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After nearly two months a woman has finally been arrested for her involvement in a neighborhood robbery.

A warrant was filed on June 30 for the arrest of Meshea Gough, 29. She's accused entering an apartment near Poplar Level Road and beating the resident in their face and head. Another suspect was also involved in the beating, according to an arrest report.

The report also stated that Gough pinned the victim down while her accomplice continued to beat the victim in the head with their fist. Eventually, neighbors heard the altercation and went investigate. Gough and the other suspect fled the scene upon their arrival.

Gough later returned to the home and banged on the door, damaging it, according to the report. Louisville Metro police officers said they were told there had been verbal altercations prior to the beating.

Police said the victim suffered from minor injuries on the face, but was able to provide proper identification of Gough.

Gough was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first degree robbery.

