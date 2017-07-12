NYC launches $32 million plan to reduce rat population

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has announced a $32 million, multi-agency plan to reduce the rat population.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the plan will target rats in the Grand Concourse area of the Bronx; Chinatown, the East Village and the Lower East Side in Manhattan; and the Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant areas of Brooklyn.
By September, the city will start installing solar compactors with rat-resistant openings and replacing wire waste baskets with steel cans.
It also plans to cement basement floors in public housing.
Proposed legislation would regulate the hours garbage could be left at the curb, and increase fines for illegal dumping.
In February, health officials said one person had died and two others were severely sickened in a Bronx neighborhood due to a rare disease transmitted by rats.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>