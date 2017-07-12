Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) - A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.
A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair's car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.
Authorities say about 11 ounces (300 grams) of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>