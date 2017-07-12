Indiana Pacers sign second-round draft pick Ike Anigbogu

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Ike Anigbogu, a center from UCLA.
The Pacers announced the signing Wednesday. Terms weren't disclosed.
Anigbogu, who is 6-foot-10, was the 47th overall pick in the draft. He played one season at UCLA and averaged 4.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
