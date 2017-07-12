Forecastle Preview: 25 acts you need to see this weekend

This year's festival will be held July 14 to 16 at Waterfront Park. (Source: Forecastle Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 15th annual Forecastle Festival is just hours away.

The WAVE3.com entertainment squad has its list ready for your must-see acts this weekend:

Josh Coffman, WAVE 3 News music writer

FRIDAY

Night Visions Radio: The collective of OK Deejays and Sam Sneed that haunt WFPK on through the week in the midnight hour, with modern fusions of house and dance pop, will spin sets throughout the weekend, along with local DJs Black Matter, Sleepy T + Getzy and Glittertitz. At some point, preferably right off the bat, lose your weekend schedule and get lost in the Party Cove.

Griz: On the coattails of festival EDM giants Pretty Lights and Bassnectar, GRiZ brings a jam-friendly, funk-laced brand of dubstep to close out the first night on the electronic-heavy Ocean Stage.

>> MORE: Forecastle Festival daily lineups

Teddy Abrams and friends: The conductor of the Louisville Orchestra returns with what's expected to be another guest-heavy set that touches on all genres of American music that will include a lot of local flavor. If the stages are too crowded for GRiZ and Run the Jewels, amble over, stretch out and have your expectations smashed.

SATURDAY

Shelters: Blessed with production and mentorship from Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, this Los Angeles-based outfit strips off glitzy buzz-terms like shoegaze, and pulverizes it into raw, garage-rock fury. They'll be louder than the early-afternoon sun.

Sturgill Simpson: One of the most mysterious artists in country music, crafting and performing songs that borrow from the entire spectrum of the radio dial, the Kentucky native returns to his old stomping grounds and returns to Forecastle, his first since the release of the Grammy-winning opus "A Sailor's Guide to Earth."

Phantogram: The dark, dream-pop duo plays on the Boom Stage in between Simpson and LCD Soundsystem and is worth the walk across the Waterfront Park bridge. But beware, the sets overlap, and you could miss the first few bars of Us v Them if you get too caught up in the moment.

SUNDAY

Foxygen: Friday and Saturday take a lot of energy to wade through. If by Sunday you need a place to post up, the Boom Stage will deliver with some of the best indie rock to be featured this weekend, the Jagger swagger of No Destruction is still one of the best songs made by anyone in the past five years.

Conor Oberst: Speaking of writing songs, the former Bright Eyes frontman is among the most crafty of the millennial era. The middle of a one-two-three punch to close out Forecastle’s second-largest stage, it couldn't be mentioned without mentioning that My Morning Jacket begins a lengthy break after playing in NYC on Saturday night. Cue the Monsters of Folk rumors. Expect one of the weekend’s best daytime shows no matter.

Spoon: Already with a strong discography, they've delivered the best modern rock album this year to date and maybe the best of their career. Even when you end your weekend singing along with Weezer, you can also do so getting down with this.

Glenn Gamboa, Newsday pop music critic

FRIDAY

Cage the Elephant The pride of Bowling Green has grown into a thrilling live act, with singer Matt Shultz jumping into festival crowds all around the world.

Run the Jewels: Killer Mike and El-P are one of hip-hop's hottest duos, combining fiery, often political lyrics with distinctive production.

John Moreland: The Northern Kentucky native has one of the best Americana albums of the year, a potent combination of folk stories and Tom Petty rock.

SATURDAY

LCD Soundsystem: The Brooklyn band's 2011 retirement didn't take, which means James Murphy and friends are reunited to dance themselves clean once again.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Always a rip-roaring, horn-driven, soulful good time.

Lucy Dacus: Her debut "No Burden" rocks hard while being effortlessly charming, especially on "I Don't Want to Be Funny Anymore."

SUNDAY

Weezer: It's a long way from the pure pop simplicity of "Buddy Holly" to the groove-driven new single "Feels Like Summer," but Weezer covers all that ground masterfully in its current set.

Spoon: Their new album "Hot Thoughts" isn't just one of 2017's best, it makes important political statements while sounding stylishly cool.

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires: The soul singer is the real deal as one listen to his wrenching album "Changes" confirms.

Laurel Mallory, WAVE 3 News "Setlist" producer

FRIDAY

Quiet Hollers: One of Louisville’s best talents and one of my favorite local bands. Catchy music for troubled souls. I dig them for their moody tunes, especially "Mont Blanc."

Twin Limb: Another solid group out of Louisville. Their music will put you in a dreamy state. Love them for their gems "Long Shadow" and "The Weather." (PRO TIP: Look them up on YouTube vs. Soundcloud; you need the visuals.)

Odesza: "Say My Name" has been my summer jam for years. It never gets old. Go dance your a** off and take a chance. You won’t be disappointed.

SATURDAY

Vince Staples: It's rap day at Forecastle! At least in my lineup. Staples is a critically acclaimed rapper, but he’s real and raw. Turn up the heat as the sun goes down. This is going to be a dope set.

K.Flay: A powerful female musician with a laid-back style. Her music is melodic and driving, showcasing the juxtaposition of her sweet voice and hard-hitting rap verses.

Jack Harlow: This young Louisville talent has tons of potential. Jack Harlow draws fans from all walks of life with his energetic rap style. He’s on his way up.

Late-night show: Get on the Belle of Louisville and party with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It’ll be sweaty, it’ll be sexy, it’ll be fun, it’ll be so worth it.

SUNDAY

Pell: Recover from Saturday’s late-night shows with Pell. Like the Chance of the South, he brings a smooth flow. But add in a New Orleans vibe to jump start your day. Get to know him.

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires: Soul at its finest. And face it, we all need a little soul on a Sunday. You will feel his music in your bones. This is a much-needed Sunday treat.

Adia Victoria: Her commanding blues presence makes for a dynamite performance. You’ll be captivated by her. She is refreshing and relevant.

Bonus: If you’re not ready for Forecastle to end, head to the Party Cove and dance the night away with Glittertitz. These Louisville DJs know how to party. Plus we’re all going to call in sick to work on Monday, right?

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.