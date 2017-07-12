Man indicted for deadly May crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a Louisville man in connection with a deadly crash.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Driver in deadly crash on Outer Loop charged with murder

David Thomas Scobey, 36, of Louisville, was also indicted on assault and operating under the influence charges.

On May 21, Scobey was driving an SUV in the 900 block of Outer Loop when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an Oldsmobile head-on. Melissa Franklin, 41, died in the crash. A passenger in her car was injured.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman accused of robbing, beating neighbor arrested

+ Man chooses jail over a shelter home

+ Arrest suspect kicked, headbutted 3 LMPD officers

Louisville Metro police said Scobey's blood alcohol lever was .163, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.