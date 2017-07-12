Family asks for answers 1 year after son's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One year after a man was discovered dead in his car his family is asking for answers.



Louisville Metro police were called to the 2100 block of Upper Hunters Trace after midnight on July 8, 2016 when a homeowner heard a car crash into their garage. When officers arrived they found Brandon Hansford, 29, dead in his car. He was shot multiple times.

A year later, his family still does not have any answers as to who shot him.



"If anybody knows anything. Please I beg of you to come forward," Brandon Hansford’s mother, Kathy Hansford, said. "Someone is walking the streets. Going on with life. What kind of person is that?"

Kathy Hansford said she's searching for answers that she will one day tell Brandon Hansford's 4-year-old son.



"We have a little boy that's going to ask questions," Kathy Hansford said. "He knows his daddy is in heaven but he doesn't really understand."

"I know a lot of people are afraid something could happen to their family, they have children, but please," she said.



On July 18, the Hansford family will hold a memorial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West to keep Brandon's memory alive and possibly encourage someone to come forward with information.



