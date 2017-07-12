Mother is 1 of 2 charged in murder of 3-year-old

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a three-year-old boy is one of a two people in custody in connection with the child's murder.

Randell Denneman, 30, and Deanna Hose, 26, both of Frankfort, were arrested today for the death of Avery Hose. Frankfort police said the arrests were made at separate locations around 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Child abuse suspected in death of Frankfort 3-year-old

The couple was indicted July 11 by a Franklin County Grand Jury. An earlier Frankfort Police media release identified Deanna Hose as the boy's mother.

On June 25, Avery was rushed by EMS to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Police were notified after hospital officials suspected he was the victim of abuse. After initial treatment, Avery was transferred to the UK Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington. He died June 28.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Child molestation charges filed against Rockport, IN man

+ Arrest suspect kicked, headbutted 3 LMPD officers

+ Indiana drug suspect bit arresting officer, police say



Denneman is charged with murder; Hose with complicity to murder. Both are expected to be booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.