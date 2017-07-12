UK at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WAVE) - Kentucky took it's turn at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Head coach Mark Stoops said his program is building on the positives of last November's win at UofL and the trip to the Taxslayer Bowl.

He was asked how close the Cats are to being competitive for a division title in the SEC East.

"You never know, I think, you all have covered this league for awhile. You've seen, I remember a few years back, I think the team that won both sides didn't win a league game the year before, so you know, we're not concerned with the rest of the league," Stoops said. "I know this about the league. The league is not backing up, nobody we're playing is backing up and we're certainly not backing up. We're worried about us getting better to put us in a position to contend each and every week."

