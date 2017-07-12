Johnson wins Senior LPGA

FRENCH LICK, IN (WAVE) - Trish Johnson went wire-to-wire to win the first Senior LPGA at The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.
Johnson parred the final hole to finish the three round tournament at -4, a three shot win over Michele Redman
