Johnson wins Senior LPGA

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
FRENCH LICK, IN (WAVE) - Trish Johnson went wire-to-wire to win the first Senior LPGA at The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.

Johnson parred the final hole to finish the three round tournament at -4, a three shot win over Michele Redman 

