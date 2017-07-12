Man arrested in Graves Co., KY after attempting to fight officer

A man was arrested in Graves County, Kentucky after attempting to give police a false identity.

The Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that around 9:50 a.m. his office received a call about a possible intoxicated male on KY 994 in the Boaz community.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Dustin McReynolds under the influence of drugs.

McReynolds gave a Deputy a false name and social security number.

According to officials, when the Deputy went to pat McReynolds down for weapons, McReynolds attempted to hide narcotics in his underwear.

He began to actively fight with the Deputy. Police said a Good Samaritan bystander assisted the Deputy. Another Deputy arrived and assisted at the scene as well.

Police said McReynolds had 307 Klonopin tablets. He was charged with third degree trafficking in control substance greater than 120 dose units, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, public intoxication with a controlled substance other than alcohol and two counts of second degree menacing disorderly conduct.

