Education civil rights chief: 'Sorry' for sex assault quote

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Education Department's civil rights chief apologized Wednesday for saying 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem from both participants being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too often ignored.
"What I said was flippant, and I am sorry," Candice Jackson, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a statement. "All sexual harassment and sexual assault must be taken seriously - which has always been my position and will always be the position of this department."
She was quoted in The New York Times on Wednesday as saying rules imposed under President Barack Obama have resulted in many false accusations under the federal law known as Title IX.
In most investigations, she is quoted as saying, there's "not even an accusation that these accused students overrode the will of a young woman."
"Rather, the accusations - 90 percent of them - fall into the category of 'we were both drunk,' 'we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right,'" Jackson is quoted as saying in an interview.
In her statement of apology, Jackson said she was a rape survivor. "I would never seek to diminish anyone's experience," she said. "My words in The New York Times poorly characterized the conversations I've had with countless groups of advocates."
Jackson's remarks came on the eve of a daylong series of meetings Thursday with people who say they are assault survivors, those who have been accused, school administrators and parents as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos decides the federal government's role in such cases. At issue is the impact of the Obama administration's stepped-up enforcement of Title IX.
Advocates for assault survivors who have spent years trying to get schools to take victims and a "rape culture" seriously worry that DeVos' meetings Thursday are really a preview for a rollback of Obama's guidance, which said sexual assault is sex discrimination prohibited by Title IX for schools that receive federal funding.
But groups representing people who say they have been falsely accused suggest the Obama-era guidance weighted campus justice systems in favor of those alleging sexual violence. Jackson said in the Times interview that investigations have not been "fairly balanced between the accusing victim and the accused student."
Many of those who want Obama's guidance reversed have said they want assault cases referred to law enforcement.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More >>